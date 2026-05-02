Unpacking of life jackets, water filled in boat: New videos show final moments before Jabalpur cruise accident

The horrifying Jabalpur cruise accident, which occurred during what was meant to be a routine outing on April 30, has left families in mourning and triggered a large-scale search and rescue operation. New videos have surfaced on social media showing the final alarming moments before the tragedy, including water filling the boat and crew members apparently unpacking life jackets.

Officials confirmed that nine bodies have been recovered so far, while 28 individuals were rescued shortly after the incident. Several others remain unaccounted for, leading authorities to continue search efforts in the area.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of videos)

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SDOP Lokesh Dawar said that the rescue operation resumed at around 6 am, with teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and the Army continuing their search efforts. He noted that divers had also been actively involved since morning, but no additional bodies or survivors had been found so far, as per ANI.

Several agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Army personnel, are still combing the water body and nearby areas, while divers are carrying out underwater searches to locate those who remain missing.

Also Read | Sonu Sood reacts to Jabalpur boat tragedy, calls for strict accountability

Officials added that an investigation into the incident is underway, focusing on safety protocols, staffing levels, and preparedness for weather conditions.

Jabalpur boat accident: Survivor recounts horror Delhi resident Sangeeta Kori, one of the survivors, alleged that the boat was carrying around 40 passengers, including children without tickets. She claimed the driver ignored warnings from locals to move toward safety when the weather suddenly deteriorated.

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"None of the passengers had worn life jackets. They were just kept somewhere inside. When the water started entering the boat, they tried to distribute them, but it led to panic and scuffles. Within moments, the boat tipped over," Kori told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed condolences to the families of the victims and said that local residents who risked their lives to rescue tourists would be honoured on Independence Day for their bravery. He also stated that the tourism department would investigate the accident, which was triggered by a seasonal cyclone, to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Also Read | Death toll in Jabalpur hit-and-run accident mounts to five

The tourism department on Friday dismissed cruise pilot Mahesh Patel, helper Chhotelal Gond, and ticket counter in-charge Brijendra over alleged negligence. Meanwhile, Sunil Maravi, manager of Hotel Maikal Resort and Boat Club Bargi, was suspended. Officials added that regional manager Sanjay Malhotra has been transferred to the headquarters in Bhopal, and a departmental inquiry has been launched.

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Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly Umang Singhar visited the site and alleged that negligence by the tourism department was responsible for the incident. "They are operating a cruise boat without the mandatory weather instruments," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the tragedy and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who lost their lives, along with ₹50,000 for the injured.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X