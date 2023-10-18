'Unpadh baccha' Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about politics: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
‘Rahul has no knowledge about politics, and does not realise that he is at the core of dynasty politics... A family -- mother, father, grandfather, sister, brother -- everybody is in politics and is controlling the party,’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said
Describing Rahul Gandhi as an “unpadh baccha" (illiterate child) having no knowledge about politics, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday criticised the former Congress president over his recent comment on dynasty politics, PTI reported.
