Unpaid salaries, grounded planes: SpiceJet faces fresh operational challenges

SpiceJet, once India’s third-largest airline, is now grappling with multiple operational challenges. Recently, around 40 pilots operating its Q400 aircraft reportedly refused to fly until their pending salaries were cleared, adding to the financial and operational pressures being faced by the budget airline. The unpaid pilots has received support from the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India), which offered assistance to the in seeking a resolution to their salary dues, reported PTI.

Unpaid pilot salaries Citing Sources, PTI reported on Monday that the pilots decided not to operate flights until their outstanding salaries were cleared. However, SpiceJet did not comment on the development.

In a letter dated October 9, ALPA India expressed solidarity with the pilots and extended support, along with logistical, professional and consultative assistance. The pilots’ body, in their statement, said that they had taken a stand to protect their legitimate rights, professional dignity and aviation safety standards.

“These pilots have reportedly been operating under considerable stress and uncertainty arising from persistent financial and operational challenges,” ALPAIndia said in the letter, as quoted by the news agency. It also referred to reports of unpaid vendors declining to provide essential aircraft-related services, alongside delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, calling it an increasingly difficult working environment.

SpiceJet's only 10 operational fleet Reportedly, SpiceJet is also struggling with financial constraints and difficulties in maintaining its operations. According to data available on aircraft-tracking website Planespotters.net, the airline had 10 operational aircraft, including two Q400s, while 37 aircraft remained parked.

The limited number of operational aircraft adds to the challenges the carrier is facing as it attempts to sustain its services amid financial pressure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also closely monitoring the airline’s position, as per reports.

SpiceJet went from being the third to fourth largest airline in India as Akasa Air overtook the company in terms of domestic market share. According to DGCA data, SpiceJet’s share of the domestic aviation market fell to 1.2% in August 2026, compared with Akasa Air’s 5.5%.

SpiceJet’s financial position has also remained under pressure. SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of ₹261.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.43 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. However, the loss narrowed from ₹621.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Government aid amid financial stress The Centre has also been monitoring SpiceJet’s situation. In September, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the DGCA was conducting operational and financial scrutiny of the airline to prevent passenger inconvenience and ensure continuity of operations.

The government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to airlines facing financial difficulties amid the West Asia crisis. SpiceJet has received ₹150 crore under the scheme.

The emergency credit support was intended to help airlines manage payment obligations amid the West Asia conflict and rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.