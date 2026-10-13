Unpaid salaries, grounded planes: SpiceJet faces fresh operational challenges

SpiceJet, once India’s third-largest airline, is now grappling with multiple operational challenges. Recently, around 40 pilots operating its Q400 aircraft reportedly refused to fly until their pending salaries were cleared, adding to the financial and operational pressures being faced by the budget airline. The unpaid pilots has received support from the Airline Pilots’ Association of India (ALPA India), which offered assistance to the in seeking a resolution to their salary dues, reported PTI.

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Unpaid pilot salaries Citing Sources, PTI reported on Monday that the pilots decided not to operate flights until their outstanding salaries were cleared. However, SpiceJet did not comment on the development.

In a letter dated October 9, ALPA India expressed solidarity with the pilots and extended support, along with logistical, professional and consultative assistance. The pilots’ body, in their statement, said that they had taken a stand to protect their legitimate rights, professional dignity and aviation safety standards.

“These pilots have reportedly been operating under considerable stress and uncertainty arising from persistent financial and operational challenges,” ALPAIndia said in the letter, as quoted by the news agency. It also referred to reports of unpaid vendors declining to provide essential aircraft-related services, alongside delayed salaries and outstanding employee benefits, calling it an increasingly difficult working environment.

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SpiceJet's only 10 operational fleet Reportedly, SpiceJet is also struggling with financial constraints and difficulties in maintaining its operations. According to data available on aircraft-tracking website Planespotters.net, the airline had 10 operational aircraft, including two Q400s, while 37 aircraft remained parked.

The limited number of operational aircraft adds to the challenges the carrier is facing as it attempts to sustain its services amid financial pressure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also closely monitoring the airline’s position, as per reports.

SpiceJet went from being the third to fourth largest airline in India as Akasa Air overtook the company in terms of domestic market share. According to DGCA data, SpiceJet’s share of the domestic aviation market fell to 1.2% in August 2026, compared with Akasa Air’s 5.5%.

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SpiceJet’s financial position has also remained under pressure. SpiceJet reported a consolidated net loss of ₹261.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared with a net profit of ₹20.43 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. However, the loss narrowed from ₹621.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

Government aid amid financial stress The Centre has also been monitoring SpiceJet’s situation. In September, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu told PTI that the DGCA was conducting operational and financial scrutiny of the airline to prevent passenger inconvenience and ensure continuity of operations.

The government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to airlines facing financial difficulties amid the West Asia crisis. SpiceJet has received ₹150 crore under the scheme.

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The emergency credit support was intended to help airlines manage payment obligations amid the West Asia conflict and rising aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet shares fell 1.49% to ₹8.62 on Tuesday at 11.58 am, compared with the previous close of ₹8.75.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.