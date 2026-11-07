Unprecedented ‘Work From Home’ action! When 2 big law firms in Gurugram Golf Course Road; know why

With the air quality index (AQI) slipping into the 'very poor' category across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, the district administration has issued show-cause notices to several private commercial establishments for allegedly violating the directive limiting physical office attendance to 50% as part of efforts to curb regional air pollution.

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According to reports, the establishments served notices include at least two prominent corporate law firms, Trilegal and JSA Advocates & Solicitors, whose offices are located on Golf Course Road (GCR) in Sector 42.

Two Gurugram law firms issued show-cause notices: Here's what happened The action against these establishments came days after Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh mandated 50% work from home (WFH) for private establishments on Tuesday, following directions from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The show-cause notices were issued on Thursday by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Badshahpur, following surprise inspections, The Indian Express reported.

The inspections found that JSA Advocates & Solicitors had around 87 employees present at its office, against a total workforce of 117, exceeding the permitted on-site limit of approximately 58. Similarly, around 160 employees were present at Trilegal's office, which has a total staff strength of 262, against a permissible limit of about 131 under the 50% attendance rule.

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The notices stated that the number of employees present at both offices was "in excess of the permissible limit of 50%, thereby indicating non-compliance with the…directions” issued by the administration.

Management at both law firms was directed by the SDM's office to submit a written response, along with supporting documents, within 24 hours. The firms were also asked to provide details of their total workforce, biometric and attendance records for the day of inspection, employee rosters and information on staff authorised to work remotely.

The notices also warned that failure to submit a satisfactory response within the stipulated period would invite proceedings under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021 (CAQM Act).

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What are the Gurugram administration's WFH rules? On Tuesday, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh directed all private establishments to restrict physical staff attendance to 50% between 5 and 20 November, in view of worsening pollution levels.

On Friday, Singh said, "Directions issued by the CAQM to mitigate air pollution must be followed in letter and spirit." He added, "Teams across all subdivisions are monitoring institutions and private units, and notices will continue to be issued to any violators.”

Citing sources in the district administration, the report noted that this was the first instance of corporate offices across Gurugram receiving show-cause notices for violating the anti-pollution work-from-home directive.

Officials also said inspection teams were conducting surprise visits in response to complaints posted on social media, where employees and residents have been tagging the Deputy Commissioner to flag workplaces allegedly flouting the rules.

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With the administration stepping up inspections and warning of legal action against non-compliant establishments, private offices in Gurugram are under increased scrutiny to ensure that they adhere to the 50% WFH mandate.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.