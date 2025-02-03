A Delhi-based doctor has criticized IndiGo Airlines for his "nightmare" experience on a recent Bangalore-Delhi flight.

In a post on X, Suvrankar Datta, a radiologist at AIIMS, accused the airline of "negligence and unprofessionalism." Datta, who mentioned having "borderline high sugar levels," had pre-booked a sandwich for the flight but claimed the airline failed to serve it on time despite multiple reminders.

He wrote, “NEVER flying Indigo again! My recent flight from Bangalore to Delhi turned into a nightmare that I hope no one else has to experience! I am not going to leave it here. @IndiGo6E needs to be held accountable for the pathetic downfall in its service!”

“I always pre-book my meals because I have borderline high sugar levels, prefer having my meals on time and avoid overeating or skipping meals… So, pre-booked a sandwich on this afternoon flight as from experience they always ignore non prebooked meals!,” he noted.

After 30 minutes of silence from the flight crew, Suvrankar Datta followed up and was told that another crew member would assist him, but no one came forward. As time passed, he began experiencing the effects of hypoglycemia — a deficiency of glucose in the bloodstream — causing him to feel “increasingly irritated and jittery.”

"Around 4:00 PM, a kind passenger noticed my distress and offered me her sandwich. But I was super pissed off by then and switched on the emergency call light!," he noted.

He further noted that even after this, there was no response from the crew members. “Then came the breaking point: the captain announced that we were already descending, yet there was still no word on my meal or response to the emergency light. Their complete indifference was infuriating and made me think: What if this neglect put someone in a medical emergency in real danger?”

Netizens react "If missing a meal will result in a medical emergency or real danger, I would definitely advise you to buy something at the airport (after security check) and have it with you," a user commented.

"Indigo is on suicidal mode for many reasons ...attitude & arrogance is one among them. But please carry your own food which is really healthy...or buy from food counters in the airport. They don't serve good food," he added.

