A day after the central government capped prices of covid-19 vaccines under its revised vaccination strategy, an apparent unrest is settling in among the private healthcare industry over financial feasibility of the program.

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s on Monday announced a shift from the government’s Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination effective 1st May 2021 to new policy wherein the central government will now buy 75% of the total production of the vaccine manufacturers and provide to the states free of cost. The percentage in the previous policy was 50%. Also, the central government will bear the cost of vaccination of all citizens except for those choosing vaccination in private vaccination centres. Private hospitals can buy 25% of vaccine manufacturers’ monthly production, the government said.

The government on Tuesday capped the maximum prices of available covid-19 vaccines in India. The maximum price of Covishield for private covid-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at ₹780 per dose, while that of Covaxin is ₹1,410 per dose and Sputnik V ₹1,145 per dose. The union health ministry also asked the states and union territories to take appropriate strict action against private vaccination centres for overcharging and exceeding the ceiling. The private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rupees 150 per dose as service charges, according to the government.

“Private sector’s role in this national program has been recognised by allocating 25%. We would urge that the vaccine prices for private sector be reviewed downwards as well to enable expansion of access. Fortis healthcare has taken several initiatives to make vaccination available at residential areas and workplaces, providing ease and convenience to senior citizens and corporate employees," said a statement from Fortis healthcare.

“Unfortunately, the cap of service charge at Rs. 150 will not cover the additional costs incurred for such offsite vaccination camps which involve substantial costs like ambulance, transport, extra staff and doctor, plus TDS involved in many cases. We urge the govt to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage," said the statement.

Private sector said that the shift in vaccine strategy would provide universal vaccination in the country and the people of all socio-economic status will now be able to avail vaccines but the government has ignored private players’ intertest.

“While keeping the end-goal of people’s health and safety during their inoculation uppermost in its mind, we should be aware of the fact that we need to cover a lot of population in short duration. With that the government must take Private Healthcare players alongside and also keep the financial feasibility in mind," said Dr Shankar Narang, COO, Paras Healthcare.

In parallel, some state governments on Wednesday continued to criticize central government for its shift in the national vaccination strategy. Punjab Health & Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday called the Central government's order of capping of covid vaccines prices at Private Hospital as “hasty and late".

Reacting to the latest decision of the Central Government to cap the vaccines prices, Sidhu said that this decision was taken at much later stage when private hospitals had already made huge profits in the vaccination process. “State/UT Governments do not enjoy the unique position of the government of India, which has the advantage of being a monopolistic buyer and can negotiate an appropriate price for the vaccines on behalf of the entire population of India as government of India was getting the Covishield vaccine at price of Rs. 150 per dose whereas State Government was getting at Rs. 315 including GST for same vaccine," said Sidhu.

The state Health Minister said that the central government should refund all payments made by State Governments for covid-19 vaccines under new policy. “May witnessed the peak of the second wave and many youngsters aged between 18-44 years appealed to the Punjab Government that there was no vaccination available in private hospitals in Punjab unlike in other states, efforts were made to persuade the private hospitals to procure vaccines, but only a few succeeded and got limited supply from manufacturers, while others sought the support of the state government," said Sidhu.

“Vaccine was given to the private hospitals, at the rate they would have paid to the vaccine manufacturers for procuring the vaccine, as giving at a rate less than that would have given them undue profit. The sale price of vaccines supplied to private hospitals went into the State Vaccine Fund for purchase of vaccines for the poor and the deserving," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!