Unrest in private healthcare sector after govt caps covid-19 vax prices

Reacting to the latest decision of the Central Government to cap the vaccines prices, Sidhu said that this decision was taken at much later stage when private hospitals had already made huge profits in the vaccination process. “State/UT Governments do not enjoy the unique position of the government of India, which has the advantage of being a monopolistic buyer and can negotiate an appropriate price for the vaccines on behalf of the entire population of India as government of India was getting the Covishield vaccine at price of Rs. 150 per dose whereas State Government was getting at Rs. 315 including GST for same vaccine," said Sidhu.