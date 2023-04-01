Unruly airline passenger incidents increased in past 3 months; here's a look at 8 such cases this year6 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- Indian airlines have been lately facing challenge to cope with unruly passengers behaviour. Incidents of such incidents have spiked in the last three months.
Indian airlines have been lately facing challenge to cope with unruly passengers behaviour. Incidents of such incidents have spiked in the last three months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×