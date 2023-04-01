In the second incident, another drunk man urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger. The man had given a written apology following which no penal action was taken against him. The incident had occurred on 6 December 2022 on the Delhi bound Air-India flight from Paris. During this time, the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, following which the male passenger was apprehended. He was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a “written apology." Air India was penalised twice in January this year by the aviation safety regulator DGCA for not reporting two separate incidents of unruly passenger behaviour on its international flights.