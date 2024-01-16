'Unruly' Indigo passenger who hit pilot for flight delay claims he was en route to honeymoon
IndiGo has declared the passenger as 'unruly' and is considering placing him on the no-fly list for up to 30 days. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger and crew safety and a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.
Sahil Kataria, the 28-year-old IndiGo passenger, arrested for assaulting co-captain Anup Kumar during a 13-hour flight delay on January 14 has claimed to the police that he lost his temper while en route to Goa for his honeymoon, as per an NDTV report.
