Unsafe food causes 600 million infections & 4.2 lakhs deaths every year: FSSAI CEO1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:24 PM IST
Safe food and good health are complementary to each other. It is critically important to deep dive into issues of food grains, food safety, and food security for global sustainable development
New Delhi: Unsafe food is the reason behind a staggering 600 million infections and 4.2 lakh deaths every year, G Kamala Vardhana Rao, chief executive, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said on Thursday at the first Global Food Regulators Summit 2023.
