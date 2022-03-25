Biden lauded the US-led alliance, including NATO, the European Union and key Asian partners, for its united front against President Vladimir Putin. Addressing a meeting of US business leaders in Washington, Biden said there had been "a united front throughout NATO and in the Pacific." "The Quad is, with the possible exception of India being somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong -- so has Australia -- in terms of dealing with Putin's aggression," he said.