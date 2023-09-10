UNSC and other global infrastructure should reflect current realities: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged world leaders at the G20 leaders' summit to make global structure, including the UN Security Council, reflective of current realities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a summit session, Modi staked a claim for India’s permanent membership at the UNSC and cautioned that individuals and institutions that do not adapt to change lose their relevance over time. The five permanent UN members with veto power in the organisation are the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China.

Modi also called for reforms at multilateral banks, global regulations for crypto assets, responsible human-centric AI governance, and global cooperation in cybersecurity. Later on, in his concluding remarks at the two-day summit, he proposed another G20 meet in November, when Brazil will take over the grouping's presidency.

Modi told visiting leaders that the world today is vastly different from what it was when the UN was set up. The UN had 51 founding members but now has nearly 200 members, he added. "But the number of permanent members in the UNSC stays the same. Since then, the world has changed in every respect. Whether it is transportation, communication, health or education, every sector has undergone a transformation. These new realities should get reflected in our new global structure," Modi said in his bilingual speech.

"It is natural law that persons and institutions that do not adapt to change lose their relevance. With an open mind, we have to consider why many regional forums have emerged in recent years and are proving to be effective," Modi said.

Modi also suggested a human-centric vision for world leaders rather than a "GDP-centric" one. He said India, like many other countries, has a lot to share with the rest of the world and referred to New Delhi's commitment to share data from the Chandrayaan moon mission for the benefit of humanity.

In his concluding remarks, he said that in the remaining two-and-a-half months of India's G20 presidency, the grouping will try to advance its shared goals. He also said decisions taken at the current leaders' session could be reviewed at the proposed virtual session in November.