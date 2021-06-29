UNSC: India says cyber tools are used to target critical infra

“It is in the interest of the international community to ensure that all actors abide by their international obligations and commitments and not indulge in practices that could have potentially disruptive effects on global supply chains and trade in ICT products," he said amid concerns that Chinese companies that deal in sophisticated technology like 5G, could introduce malware or spyware into grids and high security systems causing their breakdown or result in them getting hacked. Several countries have excluded Chinese companies from supplying them with 5G technology – a case in point being Australia.