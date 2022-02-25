Amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, its government has said that Russia expects India's support at the UK Security Council whenever the matter of resolution on Russia will be taken up by the council. Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin, in a statement to news agency PTI , has said Moscow thinks India will continue to support it since it has a deep understanding of why Russia had to invade Ukraine.

He termed India's partnership with Russia as "special" and "privileged" and said that India's position on the issue so far has been "balanced" and "independent". Notably, the UN Security Council will take up the crucial resolution on Russian aggression against Ukraine today evening. "We expect India to support Russia at the UN Security Council," Babushkin told PTI.

The draft resolution is aimed at condemning Russia for its unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, which has triggered massive sanctions on the country by the Western powers.

Meanwhile, Babushkin appreciated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks three days back in Paris when he said the current situation in Ukraine has roots in the post-Soviet politics and the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). "India's position has been very balanced and independent. We appreciate it and we continue to expect India's support in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries," Babushkin said.

On the draft UN Security Council resolution on the Ukraine crisis, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday had said India's final response to the resolution will depend on the final shape of the resolution.

"I am told that it would undergo considerable changes. We will wait to see the shape that the resolution takes before we can pronounce ourselves and the position that we will take on the issue," the foreign secretary said. Babushkin has said Russia is in constant touch with India over the developments in Ukraine. "We are maintaining all communication with India and it has a proper understanding of the overall situation," he said.

Modi speaks to Putin:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone on Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin briefed PM Modi about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

He also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

