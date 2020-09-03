UNSC thwarts Pak attempt to get Indians listed in Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee

Last month, India had laid bare a lie by Pakistan about Indian nationals in the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions List of the UN Security Council. In response to the remark by Pakistan that it submitted names of the four Indians to be proscribed under the Sanctions List, India had said the Sanctions List is “public and the world can see none of these individuals are in it. The 1267 Committee works on the basis of evidence and not random accusations thrown in to divert their time and attention."