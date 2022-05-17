In the wake of wheat prices surging to a new record high in European trading on Monday after India's decision to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production, the US Representative to United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that India will be one of the countries participating in a meeting at the UN Security Council. Additionally, she noted that the United States hopes to convince India to reconsider its decision to limit exports of wheat due to possible shortages in future amid excessive heat in the Indian subcontinent.

