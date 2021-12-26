The government's decision to vaccinate children against Covid-19 is "unscientific" and it will not yield any additional benefit, a senior epidemiologist at AIIMS who is the principal investigator of Covaxin trials for adults and children at the institute on Sunday said.

Dr Sanjay K Rai, who is also the president of the Indian Public Health Association, stated that before implementing the decision, data from nations that have already started vaccinating children against the virus should be analysed.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

PM Modi also announced that the healthcare and frontline workers will be given a 'precaution dose' from January 10 next year.

The PM said that senior citizens facing co-morbidities will have the option to go for a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 on the advice of their doctors.

In a tweet tagging the Prime Minister's Office, Rai said, “I am a great fan of PM Modi for his selfless service to nation and taking right decisions at right time. But I am completely disappointed with his unscientific decision on children vaccination."

Elaborating his viewpoint, he further said that there should be a clear-cut objective of any intervention. The objective is to either prevent coronavirus infection or severity or death.

"But according to whatever knowledge we have about vaccines, they are unable to make a significant dent in the infection. In some countries, people are getting infected even after taking booster shots.

"Also, 50,000 breakthrough infections are being reported per day in the UK. So this proves that vaccination is not preventing coronavirus infection but vaccines are effective in preventing severity and death," Rai told PTI.

He said mortality due to COVID-19 in susceptible populations is around 1.5 per cent, which means 15,000 deaths per million population.

"Through vaccination, we can prevent 80-90 per cent of these deaths, which means that 13,000 to 14,000 deaths per million (population) can be prevented," he added.

Serious adverse events following immunisation are between 10 to 15 per million population, Rai said.

"So, if you do the risk and benefit analysis in adults, it is a huge benefit," he said.

In the case of children, he said, the severity of infection is very low and according to data available in the public domain, only two deaths per million population have been reported.

"In this section (children), 15,000 (people) are not dying and keeping in mind the adverse effects also, if you do the risk and benefit analysis, then the risk is more than the benefits based on the available data," Rai explained.

"Both the objectives are not being fulfilled by initiating vaccination among children," he said.

A few countries, including America, have started vaccinating children four-five months ago. The data of these nations should be analysed before initiating Covid vaccination for children, he added.

With agency inputs

