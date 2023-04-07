Unseasonal rains to impact wheat output this season1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India’s wheat production is estimated to fall to 102.8 million tonne (mt) this season as unseasonal rains and hailstorms in March led to widespread crop losses, according to Agriwatch. This marks a downward revision from the 104.2 mt forecast made by the agricultural research agency on 9 March.
