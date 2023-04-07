NEW DELHI : India’s wheat production is estimated to fall to 102.8 million tonne (mt) this season as unseasonal rains and hailstorms in March led to widespread crop losses, according to Agriwatch. This marks a downward revision from the 104.2 mt forecast made by the agricultural research agency on 9 March.

To be sure, wheat production would still be higher compared to 97.6 mt last season due to increased acreage, according to the findings of a field survey conducted by Agriwatch in collaboration with the Roller Flour Millers Federation of India to assess wheat crop cultivation.

The survey report estimated that wheat crop for 2022-23 (Jul-Jun) would be less than the government’s 112 mt estimate.

The survey was carried out in two phases across nine states—Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

It found that 38 districts in MP, 10 in UP, five in Haryana and 21 in Punjab were affected due to heavy rains. This may result in a slight fall in wheat yields to 3 tonne per hectare, from 3.03 tonne a hectare, according to the survey report. Agriwatch projected that wheat availability in India will be 5.2 mt higher than the previous year, despite the inclement weather. The government earlier said that 7 mt of additional wheat would be available domestically as a ban on wheat is already in force, and it is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112 mt. However, the agriculture ministry will assess the crop and issue the third advance estimate in May, as scheduled every year.

On behalf of Roller Flour Millers Federation of India, president Pramod Kumar S, requested the government to lift the ban on wheat exports due to higher estimates and sufficient buffer stock.

“Though the unexpected rains and hailstorm have played spoil sport in the record production that we were expecting, however higher acreage and yield is expected to create comfortable situation for the country. Hence, we request the government to consider lifting the ban on wheat export, so that we could support the large Indian diaspora that always prefer Indian wheat atta," Kumar said. India had imposed a ban on wheat exports in May 2022 to keep rising domestic prices in check and ensure adequate availability for domestic consumption.

Unveiling the survey report on wheat, Ashok Kumar Meena, chairman and managing director of Food Corp. Of India (FCI), said the agency has so far procured 700,000 tonnes of wheat against less than 200,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Most of the quantity has been purchased from farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

“If the wheat procurement estimated target of 34 mt is met, the government will have adequate quantity to run open market sales operations (OMSS) to ensure price stability," Meena said. “The first priority of the government is distributing grains under the public distribution system, and the second responsibility is to curb price volatility in the market."

He further informed that the government has received requests to relax norms in wheat procurement from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the major key wheat growing states. A team is examining samples, and based on its assessment, the government is expected to provide relaxation by either Monday or Tuesday.