Unseasonal rains to impact wheat output this season

It found that 38 districts in MP, 10 in UP, five in Haryana and 21 in Punjab were affected due to heavy rains. This may result in a slight fall in wheat yields to 3 tonne per hectare, from 3.03 tonne a hectare, according to the survey report. Agriwatch projected that wheat availability in India will be 5.2 mt higher than the previous year, despite the inclement weather. The government earlier said that 7 mt of additional wheat would be available domestically as a ban on wheat is already in force, and it is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112 mt. However, the agriculture ministry will assess the crop and issue the third advance estimate in May, as scheduled every year.