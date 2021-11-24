Between surge in fuel prices and the unseasonal rains in several parts of the country, Delhi is witnessing a fresh rise in prices of vegetables in the national capital.

Increasing fuel costs directly impacts the price of vegetables and prices of vegetables, especially tomato and okra, have witnessed a sharp rise in the past one month in the wholesale and retail markets here.

"Any surge in the price of diesel affects the price of vegetables and the same is happening now as well. So, the price of almost all green vegetables are more than what it was in the previous month," Adil Ahmad Khan, chairman of the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) of Azadpur Mandi, said.

Tomato that was selling for ₹33.5 per kg last month is now selling at ₹44.25, while price of okra has increased to ₹35 per kg from ₹15 last month, he said.

"Besides the hike in diesel prices, the less supply of vegetables is also due to damage because of rains and the overwhelming demand of vegetables in the ongoing wedding season. These are also significant reasons behind price rise," Khan added.

Petrol in Delhi on Wednesday is ₹103.97 per litre, while diesel was retailing at ₹86.67 per litre.

The increase in prices is obviously more glaring in the retail and online market where customers have to shell out anything between ₹90 to ₹108 and ₹100 to ₹120 for one kg of tomato and okra, respectively.

According to SP Gupta, former APMC chairman of Ghazipur Mandi, the skyrocketing vegetable prices will start showing some sign of easing next month with the arrival of new crops in the market.

"This time due to unseasonal rain and damaged crops there was little to no supply from neighbouring cities like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.The tomato that we are getting is coming from as far as Shivpruri in Madhya Pradesh or Shimla. In fact, our supply from Bangalore is also not coming through," he said.

"We'll start receiving our supply from all these states starting next month, which would hopefully help in lowering the inflated price of vegetables," Gupta explained.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing rise in prices of vegetables and fruits due to hike in fuel prices affecting the transportation costs.

Rajesh Gupta, a trader, told ANI, "due to rising fuel prices, the transportation costs have gone up. Earlier, the auto drivers used to charge ₹200-250 to come from farms to the city. But now, they charge ₹550- 600 for the same."

(With inputs from agencies)

