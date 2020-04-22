Apparel and footwear manufacturers in India said most of their factories shut due to the nationwide lockdown will take between three to six months to reach 30% to 50% of their capacity utilization, prolonging a recovery in the sector.

Also, with standalone shops and those in shopping malls that sell non-essential goods now closed for nearly a month, retailers said they are sitting on a large inventory pile, which will restrict them from placing fresh orders once the lockdown is lifted.

Those selling non-essential items such as apparel, footwear, accessories and electronics have been in a bind as the shutdown of malls and markets, and curbs on manufacturing operations have severely dented business.

Sandeep Kataria, chief executive at Bata India said retailers are sitting on a large amount of stocks and “hence production in domestic factories will take time to ramp up as demand picks up".

“We went in to the lockdown with a lot of inventory as we were preparing for the high season, April-May," he said.

To comply with government directives, Bata has closed both its retail and online stores, as well as factories, leading to a zero-revenue situation for the footwear retailer, he had said recently.

Rahul Mehta, former president of the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), which represents garments manufacturers and exporters, said a very “minuscule percentage of factories are working… Even under the revised guidelines, I see very few factories sustain those kind of manufacturing conditions".

He added that “over the next three to six months, I do not see manufacturing going beyond 30-50% of normal capacity". Mehta said that members of CMAI had earlier indicated that 20% of them would probably close down their units once the lockdown is lifted as a loss in orders coupled with fixed costs weigh heavy on their financials.

“Globally, retailers are going to delay the next season and repurpose some of the goods of this season to the next season," said Kulin Lalbhai, executive director of Arvind Ltd. He said retailers will re-look their working capital cycles, resulting in lower production in the next three months, effectively impacting exporters.

Moreover, companies could also look at end of season sales once the extended lockdown is lifted, and liquidate inventory before they commence orders for the next season.