Unstamped arbitration agreements are enforceable, Supreme Court rules
The decision reversed a ruling by a five-judge bench in April, which said that unstamped agreements were not legally enforceable.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Wednesday that unstamped arbitration agreements were legally enforceable. The seven-judge Constitution Bench said that deeming such agreements unenforceable merely due to a lack of stamping at the start of arbitral proceedings goes against the rationale of the law.