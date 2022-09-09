‘Unstoppable’: Anand Mahindra as Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Finals title

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra celebrated Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's special moment and achievement by tweeting--Neeraj now also means ‘Unstoppable'.
Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday posted a short video clip of Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title.
Mahindra celebrated Chopra's special moment and achievement by tweeting, “Neeraj now also means ‘Unstoppable'."
Neeraj Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, and that turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.
Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic finished second with a best throw of 86.94m which he registered in his fourth attempt. Julian Weber of Germany was third with a best of 83.73m.
The 24-year-old Indian superstar is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion. All these he had achieved in just 13 months. He had won the Olympic gold on August 7 last year in Tokyo.
He has produced 88m-plus throw six times this season which showed his consistency. He holds the national record of 89.94m, which he achieved this season.
Chopra also ended his international season with a history-scripting performance. The Diamond League Finals can be considered as the most prestigious competition outside of Olympics and World Championships.
