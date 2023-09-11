'Unstoppable': Fans exhilarated after Virat Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 07:38 PM IST
In the ongoing India vs Pakistan match, Virat Kohli again proved his dominance in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to complete 13,000 runs in ODIs. Know fans reaction.
Once again, Virat Kohli, proved his mettle in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. He achievved his 47th century in One-Day Internationals and reached his ton in 84 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.
"That's a Power of #GOAT," tweeted another user on X.
“Unstoppable! 🚀 Congratulations to @imVkohli for reaching 13,000 ODI runs, a true cricketing legend!" commented another user on X to celebrate the century.