comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 11 2023 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.4 2.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.55 1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.95 1.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 434.65 1.05%
Business News/ News / India/  'Unstoppable': Fans exhilarated after Virat Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs
Back

Once again, Virat Kohli, proved his mettle in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. He achievved his 47th century in One-Day Internationals and reached his ton in 84 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.

As soon as Virat Kohli became the fastest man to score 13,000 runs, fans went gaga on the internet. Social media platforms flooded with wishes and messages for ‘King Kohli’.

Soon after completing the century, Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma posted his screenshot on his Instagram. 

Soon after completing century, Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma shared the photo on instagram.
View Full Image
Soon after completing century, Virat Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma shared the photo on instagram.

On social media platform, X, wishes flooded for Virat Kohli. “Goat,"commented one user on X.

"That's a Power of #GOAT," tweeted another user on X.

“Unstoppable! 🚀 Congratulations to @imVkohli for reaching 13,000 ODI runs, a true cricketing legend!" commented another user on X to celebrate the century.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Sep 2023, 07:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App