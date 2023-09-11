In the ongoing India vs Pakistan match, Virat Kohli again proved his dominance in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to complete 13,000 runs in ODIs. Know fans reaction.

Once again, Virat Kohli, proved his mettle in the cricket world by becoming the fastest cricketer to score 13,000 runs in ODIs. He achievved his 47th century in One-Day Internationals and reached his ton in 84 balls against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup on Monday.

As soon as Virat Kohli became the fastest man to score 13,000 runs, fans went gaga on the internet. Social media platforms flooded with wishes and messages for ‘King Kohli’.

Soon after completing the century, Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma posted his screenshot on his Instagram.

On social media platform, X, wishes flooded for Virat Kohli. “Goat,"commented one user on X.

"That's a Power of #GOAT," tweeted another user on X.

"Unstoppable! 🚀 Congratulations to @imVkohli for reaching 13,000 ODI runs, a true cricketing legend!" commented another user on X to celebrate the century.