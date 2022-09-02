Starbucks on Sunday announced that it has tapped Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO. This adds another name to the string of Indian-origin CEOs in international boardrooms that includes people like Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Parag Agrawal, Leena Nair and others. Applauding it as an unstoppable trend, elated Anand Mahindra commented that ‘What was initially a trickle of water has turned into a Tsunami.’

