Until Mumbai-Goa highway works complete, won't let you take other projects: HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday said that it won't allow the Maharashtra government to take up any new development projects until the Mumbai-Goa highway widening project was completed. It further directed the state government to review the ongoing works by December and complete the project at the earliest.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni further directed the state government to fix potholes on the highway within three weeks.

"Unless you complete this project, we will not let you start any other project. Let the public reap the benefits of this project first," HC told the state's counsel Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. Owais Pechkar, a regular commuter on Mumbai-Goa highway, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) urging the court to direct the state and Centre to fix the potholes that are major cause of accidents on the stretch.

Pechkar had filed a PIL in 2018 as well seeking similar directions, and, at the time, another HC bench had said ensuring rides free of potholes was the minimum a government should do for its citizens.

Pechkar filed the present plea earlier this week after realising authorities had done little since 2018 to repair the highway.

The PIL said widening work of the highway was delayed for years now and it was causing hardship to commuters.

The HC was informed on Monday that 2,442 deaths had occurred on the highway due to motor accidents since January 2010 when the widening work started.

