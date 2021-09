"Unless you complete this project, we will not let you start any other project. Let the public reap the benefits of this project first," HC told the state's counsel Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. Owais Pechkar, a regular commuter on Mumbai-Goa highway, had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) urging the court to direct the state and Centre to fix the potholes that are major cause of accidents on the stretch.