Untimely rains wreak havoc in Delhi-NCR, disrupting daily life. Watch Video

Untimely rains wreak havoc in Delhi-NCR, disrupting daily life. Watch Video1 min read . 06:20 PM IST
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi
As rains lash parts of Delhi and NCR on Thursday, social media was flooded with videos of dark clouds, hailstorms, heavy showers and soaking wet roads.
Take a look:
A meme emerged where lord ‘Narad’ is seen enquiring about the untimely rains in the month of March. Replying to it lord ‘Vishnu’ says ‘he needs to complete the target before March end’
Thunderstorms with light rains lashed parts of Delhi including Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road on Thursday.
President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment and Budha Jayanti Park also received light rains, according to the weather department.
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of New Delhi and South Delhi, it said, adding strong wind may damage plantation, horticulture and standing crops.
The weather department warned that partial damage to vulnerable structures may be caused due to rain coupled with strong winds.
The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.8 degrees Celsius, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 4 pm stood at 170, which falls in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 70 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
