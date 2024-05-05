Economist Surjit Bhalla claims ‘record’ job creation under Modi govt, says least number of jobs created during UPA govt
Surjit Bhalla, former India executive director at International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday claimed that on an average basis, an unprecedented number of jobs are being created under the Narendra Modi government with the number touching about 10 million over the last 7-8 years, according to a report by PTI.