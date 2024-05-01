Women's unpaid domestic work and its economic impact: Why Rahul Gandhi's comments strike a chord
Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha Election rally addresses women's unpaid domestic labour sparking a debate. Domestic labour's economic significance discussed, along with challenges in achieving Gender Integration.
During a Lok Sabha Elections 2024 rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an overlooked issue: women's unpaid domestic labour burden. Rahul Gandhi highlighted the stark reality faced by women across the nation, pointing out that while they spend 8 hours outside the home in paid employment, they also dedicate another 8 hours to unpaid domestic work within the confines of their households.