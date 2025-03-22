Shocking details emerge in Meerut murder case: Muskan & Sahil set off on a 15-day trip to Himachal after killing Saurabh

In the sensational Meerut murder case, some shocking details have come to light. The accused in the case — Muskan Rastogi (27) and Sahil Shukla (25) stayed in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol for six days after allegedly brutally killing former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput (29).

Saurabh was allegedly drugged and then stabbed to death by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil on March 4. His body was chopped into pieces and sealed inside a drum with cement.

After committing the crime, the two accussed travelled to Himachal Pradesh by a private cab, attempting to cover their tracks, before returning back to Meerut on March 17.

They introduced themselves as husband and wife, checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10, stayed there for six days, and left on March 16. Their cab driver accompanied them, said hotel operator Aman Kumar on Saturday, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Usually, tourists visit Kasol to see new places and enjoy the scenic beauty of the place, but Muskan and Sahil stayed in their room (203) the whole day and only went out once a day in the car, which was unusual, Aman said.

The hotel operator further said that they did not met anybody, did not allow hotel staff to clean their room and had minimum interaction with the staff. During check out, the couple said that they had come from Manali and would go back to Uttar Pradesh.

Their journey and Holi celebrations After murdering Saurabh, Muskaan and Sahil hired a private cab – Swift Dzire – on March 4, the same day of crime, and set off on a 15-day journey to Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing details of their journey, cab driver Ajab Singh told India Today TV that based on their behaviour it didn’t look like they had just killed a man. Throughout the journey to Shimla and Manali, Muskaan and Sahil barely spoke to each other. The woman got two phone calls from her mother during the trip.

The two also celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm.

Ajab Singh also revealed an audio message from Muskaan sent to him on WhatsApp.

During their stay at a hotel in Shimla, Muskan asked the driver to bring a cake for Sahil’s birthday, reported NDTV.

She had instructed Ajab to only send a message to confirm cake’s arrival and not to call her.

Muskaan’s audio message to the driver: “Bhaiya, please bring me a cake from somewhere. Do not call me—just message me to let me know if you got it. Bring the cake to our room and say, 'This is my stuff, keep it; I'll take it tomorrow morning.' That's all you have to do.”