Centre has asked covid-19 vaccine manufactures not to reserve 25% production of vaccine doses for private hospitals following low pace of inoculation in private sector vaccination centres.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in Parliament in an oral reply that the unutilised doses by private sector will now be used by government covid vaccination centres.

“The central government ha.s spoken to the vaccine manufacturers and asked them to release only that amounts of doses for which the orders have been placed and not reserving 25% of the total doses manufactured by them," said Mandaviya. The move would increase the supply of covid-19 vaccine doses to states/UTs that will thus be administered free.

The government in June changed its vaccine procurement policy from buying 50% to 75% of the total production of vaccines and leaving 25% for private sector to be procured directly from the manufacturers. In order to incentivize production by vaccine manufacturers and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to also provide vaccines directly to private hospitals, which is restricted to 25% of their monthly production, the government said.

Recently with low immunization numbers in Private COVID Vaccination Centers (PCVCs) under the nationwide coronavirus inoculation drive, union government last month had asked respective states to review vaccine procurement by PCVCs on a daily basis.

The private sector has welcomed the decision of the government. “This is a well thought out decision of the govt. The 25% quota for the private sector was fixed by the government based on the expectation of possible share that the private vaccination centres could shoulder, at a time when half of all vaccinations were to be free of charge for the public. However, with the central government deciding to increase the free vaccinations to 75%, the number of people willing to pay for the vaccination has reduced significantly," Dr Harsh Mahajan, President, Nathealth, healthcare federation of India, a private healthcare industry body.

“Consequently, the private sector has been able to only vaccinate about 7% of all since May 01. The health minister has correctly decided that a fixed quota of 25% may not be prudent and has instead decided that whatever doses are ordered by the private sector may be sold to them by the manufacturers, with no upper or lower limit. This will help the government in buying all the balance doses and lead to faster vaccination of the adult population and hopefully lead to minimising the effects of the third wave," said Mahajan.

India has so far administered over 48.89 crores cumulative covid-19 vaccines doses. India reported 42,625 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours with over 516 covid-19 deaths. India's Active caseload currently 4,10,353 with active cases constituting 1.29% of total cases.

