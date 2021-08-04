Unused covid-19 jabs in private sector to be released to states for inoculation

“Consequently, the private sector has been able to only vaccinate about 7% of all since May 01. The health minister has correctly decided that a fixed quota of 25% may not be prudent and has instead decided that whatever doses are ordered by the private sector may be sold to them by the manufacturers, with no upper or lower limit. This will help the government in buying all the balance doses and lead to faster vaccination of the adult population and hopefully lead to minimising the effects of the third wave," said Mahajan.