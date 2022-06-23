Unusual and concerning: After WHN calls monkeypox a pandemic, what WHO said

Following the World Health Networwork declaration of monkeypox to be a pandemic, the World Health Organization committee will meet on Thursday to decide whether it constitutes a global health emergency. WHO notified there may have been undetected transmission for some time before its unexpected appearance in multiple countries. Describing the outbreak as "unusual and concerning", the WHO chief, earlier this month announced that he would convene an emergency committee.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}