Unvaccinated 30 times more likely to land in ICU, says K'taka war room analysis

BENGALURU : The unvaccinated are more susceptible to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) than the ones who are vaccinated and have been infected with the novel coronavirus, a Karnataka Covid-19 war room analysis suggested on Saturday.

The analysis was conducted with data from the past seven days, that is, 1-7 January.

The analysis suggested that unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in the ICU than those who are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Karnataka Covid-19 War Room chief Munish Moudgil, also pointed out that the unvaccinated are a 10 times more likely to be infected with the deadly virus than those who have been vaccinated.

"The unvaccinated people are 30 times more likely to land in ICU or High Dependency Unit (HDU) as compared to the vaccinated," he said in his analysis.

He explained the methodology to arrive at the conclusion.

According to him, with 97% citizens vaccinated and 3% unvaccinated, ideally if both were equally vulnerable to Covid, then for every 100 Covid cases or hospitalised cases, 97 people should have been vaccinated and three should have been unvaccinated.

"But, proportionately unvaccinated constitute 10 times Covid patients and 30 times more in ICU than expected," Moudgil explained. "Vaccination surely helps a lot to avoid Covid complications and everyone eligible must take it," the IAS officer concluded.

Regarding the possibility of overwhelming majority of patients who are vaccinated fully, Moudgil said many in hospital general beds could be out of their own precaution. The actual number of people in the ICU will give the real comparison, he opined.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!