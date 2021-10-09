The Delhi government school teachers and employees who have not taken a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend the workplace from October 16.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers will be treated as "on leave" until they take at least a single shot.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA executive committee chairperson Vijay Dev, stated the Union government "may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi."

Around two lakh employees are working at various Delhi government departments, agencies, and local bodies including, the three municipal corporations.

Last month, the DDMA decided to ensure 100% vaccination of all the government employees, frontline workers as well as teachers and other staff members in schools and colleges.

"The government employees/ frontline workers/healthcare workers/teachers and other staff working in schools and colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their offices/healthcare institutions/ educational institutions with effect from October 16, till they have obtained the first dose of vaccine," the DDMA said.

The Delhi government has also directed all private schools to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff have taken at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

"In view of this, it is imperative that all private schools functioning in Delhi should ensure the vaccination of all their teachers, staff, and other supporting staff immediately," according to the order. There are over 1,500 government and aided schools in the national capital.

Delhi government reopened schools for class 9 to 12 and colleges and coaching institutions last month. Only 50% students per classroom are allowed as per the DDMA order. teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones would not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said that decision regarding reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season.

Schools in the national capital were ordered shut last year in March ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states started partial reopening of schools in October last year, the Delhi government allowed physical classes only for classes 9-12 in January this year, which were again suspended following the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases during the aggressive second wave.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.