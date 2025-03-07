Unvaccinated New Mexican Tests Positive for Measles After Death

(Bloomberg) -- A deceased, unvaccinated person in New Mexico tested positive for measles, the state health department said in a statement Thursday.

The official cause of death is still being investigated by the state. It’s the 10th case confirmed in Lea County, New Mexico, just to the west of the epicenter of the measles outbreak in Gaines County, Texas.

So far, Texas has reported 159 cases in the state and one death in a school-aged child, which was the first measles fatality in a decade in the US. If the New Mexico death is determined to be from measles, it would mark the nation’s second death in the outbreak.

The person in New Mexico did not seek medical help before passing away. No other details of the person or their potential exposure to the virus were provided.

“We don’t want to see New Mexicans getting sick or dying from measles,” Chad Smelser, New Mexico’s deputy state epidemiologist, said in the release. “The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine (MMR) is the best protection against this serious disease.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can cause severe complications in unvaccinated people, including brain swelling and long-term neurological issues, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One dose of the vaccine is 93% effective against the virus and crucial in preventing its spread, the CDC says.

New Mexico is offering free measles vaccination clinics in the Lea County area. Through Feb. 28, the CDC has tallied 164 positive cases in nine states this year. Both Texas and the CDC are expected to update their measles cases Friday.

On March 4, seven members of the epidemic intelligence service at the CDC arrived in Texas to provide support to local health officials including vaccination administration, contact tracing and case investigations.

