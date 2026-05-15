Unveiling NEET 2026 paper leak racket: From money demand to WhatsApp, Telegram promises for 3 May— full modus operandi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, identified the Dhananjay Lokhande as a key suspect who is most likely to the mastermind of the extensive network. Arrested from Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, he was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday in connection with the alleged conspiracy to leak the UG NEET question paper.

According to reports, the leak originated in Maharashtra's Nashik and spread through Haryana. In several districts of Rajasthan, including Sikar, Jaipur, and Jamwa Ramgarh, it was printed and distributed. Eventually, the leaked version reached candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and several other states.

Tracing the digital and financial network linked to the leak, the CBI has so far arrested 7 people in the case. The investigation into the alleged irregularities reveals involvement of at least 45 individuals. On Thursday, 2 arrests were made, including that of Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) and Manisha Waghmare from Pune (Maharashtra). Five other accused were arrested on 13 May—three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram, and one from Nashik. It is alleged that accused Manisha Waghmare gave the examination paper to Dhananjay forwarded it to Shubham Khairnar.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did the NEET 2026 paper leak spread across different states? ⌵ The NEET 2026 paper leak originated in Nashik, Maharashtra, and spread to Haryana. It was then printed and distributed in districts of Rajasthan like Sikar, Jaipur, and Jamwa Ramgarh, eventually reaching candidates in Bihar, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and other states. 2 What was Shubham Khairnar's role in the NEET 2026 paper leak? ⌵ Shubham Khairnar allegedly secured the leaked NEET 2026 question paper on April 28, 2026, from a contact in Pune who sourced it through an NTA contact. He then entered into a deal to distribute it for monetary gain, assuring aspirants of high marks and admission. 3 How were WhatsApp and Telegram used in the NEET 2026 paper leak? ⌵ Shubham Khairnar's WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in distributing the leaked paper. Yash Yadav allegedly received PDF files for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology through Telegram and later shared them on the same platform after striking a deal with Mangilal Khatik. 4 What action has the government taken regarding the NEET 2026 paper leak? ⌵ The NTA cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3 and has scheduled a re-examination for June 21. The CBI is investigating the case, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the NTA is fully accountable and assured zero errors in the future. 5 Will the NEET exam format change after the 2026 paper leak? ⌵ Yes, the NEET medical entrance test will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) instead of OMR from next year. This change aims to address the root issues contributing to malpractices like the recent paper leak.

How did Shubham Khairnar procure and spread NEET-UG 2026 paper via WhatsApp, Telegram? Another key accused, Shubham Khairnar of Maharashtra's Nashik allegedly secured the leaked NEET question paper on 28 April 2026, according to the agency. He obtained this paper from a person in Pune, who had sourced it through an National Testing Agency (NTA) contact. The preliminary findings of CBI observed that, NEET paper leak was a larger conspiracy involving NTA officials and other departments.

Details from Shubham Khairnar's WhatsApp chats revealed that he assured NEET aspirants of high marks and admission to prestigious colleges as he offered a 'guarantee' to candidates of 500 to 600 marks in 720 marks exam, NDTV reported.

As per the probe agency, Shubham entered into a deal to purchase the leaked paper and distribute it for monetary gain. "It is alleged that Shubham obtained the paper on April 28, 2026, from another person in Pune, who obtained the same from his alleged NTA source," the CBI submitted before the court on Thursday.

Initial investigation suggests that Shubham struck a deal worth ₹15 lakh with accused Yash Yadav for the leaked paper. Considering WhatsApp chats between the two recovered from Yash Yadav's mobile phone as evidence of the plot, the CBI alleged that Shubham deleted incriminating material from his device. Shubham's mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination.

The investigation also pointed to the alleged use of Telegram to circulate the leaked question paper in PDF format. On 29 April, Yash Yadav allegedly received PDF files for Physics, Chemistry and Biology through the social networking app. After procuring the leaked files, Yash Yadav struck a deal with accused Mangilal Khatik for a deal worth ₹10 lakh and shared the papers on the same platform.

CBI revealed that Mangilal was the father of another accused Vikas Biwal. The later had allegedly come in contact with Yash Yadav during coaching classes in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The spread of question papers was even far stretched as Mangilal allegedly shared printed copies of the leaked paper with his other son, a cousin and a friend of his son, PTI reported.

NTA on 12 May cancelled NEET UG exam held on 3 May. It has finalised 21 June for the UG medical entrance test amid a probe into a paper leak.

What did Dharmendra Pradhan say about CBI's probe? Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a press conference on Friday said, "By May 7, objections were received through the NTA’s grievance redressal system stating that certain questions appearing in the alleged 'guess papers' had also appeared in this year’s question set. Immediately, discussions were held, and both the NTA and the government, along with the Higher Education Department, initiated a preliminary inquiry. The matter was then handed over to the concerned agencies of the Government of India."