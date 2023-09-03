Indian Men's Hockey team wins the Hockey5s Asia Cup in a thrilling final against Pakistan. PM Modi congratulates the team. India emerged victorious with a final score of 4-4 (2-0 in the Shoot-Out) to secure the championship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey team for their triumphant performance in the Hockey5s Asia Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's men's hockey team secured the championship title in the first-ever Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup by clinching a penalty shootout victory over Pakistan in the final. The match ended in a 4-4 tie at the final whistle, with India ultimately prevailing 2-0 in the penalty shootout.

PM Modi tweeted, “Champions at the Hockey5s Asia Cup! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on a phenomenal victory. It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our players and with this win, we have also secured our spot at the Hockey5s World Cup in Oman next year. The grit and determination of our players continues to inspire our nation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India initiated the final with great energy, quickly advancing into Pakistan's territory. However, Pakistan managed to withstand India's offensive and began posing threats from the left side. Indian goalkeeper Suraj Karkera played a pivotal role in making crucial saves, but Pakistan eventually broke through, with Abdul Rehman (5') securing the opening goal of the match.

India, however, didn't remain silent for long, and Jugraj Singh (7') swiftly provided the equalizer. Just three minutes later, India took the lead when Maninder Singh (10') scored with a reverse hit from a distance. Pakistan's Captain Abdul Rana (13') and Zikriya Hayat (14') followed with two consecutive late goals, and the first half concluded with Pakistan leading 3-2.

Trailing by a single goal, India faced the imperative of mounting a swift comeback in the second half. Led by Mandeep Mor, the Indian side initiated a strategy of maintaining possession and applying pressure deep within the opposition's territory. However, Pakistan capitalized on the challenge, with Arshad Liaqat (19') successfully finding the back of the net.

India responded promptly, with Mohammed Raheel (19') swiftly scoring a goal to reduce the deficit. India intensified their offensive efforts from all angles, leading to a couple of crucial defensive errors by Pakistan. Mohammed Raheel (26') capitalized on a long pass, dribbled past Pakistan's defense, and struck the ball into the net to level the score. With the clock ticking towards full-time, both teams vigorously sought a winning goal.

Following a 4-4 tie at the conclusion of regulation time, the match proceeded to a Shoot-Out. During the Shoot-Out, Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh successfully scored for India, whereas Arshad Liaqat and Muhammad Murtaza missed their attempts for Pakistan. As a result, India emerged victorious with a final score of 4-4 (2-0 in the Shoot-Out) to secure the championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)