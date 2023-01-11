‘The unzipping was not a sexual desire but he could not hold his drink,’ Shankar Mishra's lawyer Manu Sharma argued in a Delhi court on Wednesday. And further pointed out that his client can not categorised as a lustful man. Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year.

"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation into this matter," submitted Adv Manu Sharma.

The Patiala House Court later reserved the order on the bail petition moved by Mishra's lawyer.

However, Delhi Police opposed the bail plea of Shankar Mishra. Police said, if he enlarged on bail, he can influence the complainant. It also said that several crew members and others are yet to be examined. "Investigation at present on a nascent stage and accused can influence the complainant," said police.

Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submits that 164 statements of the complainant have been recorded along with several others. More statements are yet to be recorded soon.

The Magistrate Court was also informed by the Delhi Police that, it has moved a revision plea against the denial of police remand which is listed tomorrow.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mishra was terminated by US-based financial services company Wells Fargo over the charges.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)