Unzipping wasn't..: Accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer to Delhi court on Air India case2 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by Shankar Mishra's lawyer.
The Patiala House Court on Wednesday reserved the order on the bail petition moved by Shankar Mishra's lawyer.
‘The unzipping was not a sexual desire but he could not hold his drink,’ Shankar Mishra's lawyer Manu Sharma argued in a Delhi court on Wednesday. And further pointed out that his client can not categorised as a lustful man. Mishra is accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year.