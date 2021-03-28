Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP: 1,400 cartons of liquor go missing from police station in Etah, rats blamed

UP: 1,400 cartons of liquor go missing from police station in Etah, rats blamed

Liquor shops will not be allowed to open from today in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order.
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST PTI

A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have gone missing from the Kotwali Dehat police station in Etah and a case has been registered against Station House Officer and clerk

ETAH (UP) : A probe has been initiated into a claim by officials of a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.

A probe has been initiated into a claim by officials of a local police station that rats were behind the disappearance of a large number of seized cartons of illicit liquor from a strongroom.

A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have gone missing from the Kotwali Dehat police station here and a case has been registered against Station House Officer Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh.

TRENDING STORIES See All

A senior police officer said over 1,400 cartons of liquor have gone missing from the Kotwali Dehat police station here and a case has been registered against Station House Officer Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, a general diary at the police station mentions that 239 cartons have been damaged by rats, which the senior police officer said seems to be fishy and unacceptable.

Superintendent of Police, Etah, Udai Shankar Singh on Sunday confirmed the development and said that a probe is on in this regard. He, however, refused to elaborate further.

A senior police officer of the district told PTI, "A week ago, it came to light that around 1,450 cartons of illicit liquor seized are missing from Kotwali Dehat police station."

When asked whether some cartons have been damaged by rats, the police officer said, "The general diary of the police does mention that 239 cartons were damaged by rodents. However, this is not acceptable, and it seems that the matter is fishy. It has been probably done to cover the goof-up."

A case has been registered against SHO Indreshpal Singh and clerk Rishal Singh. Both of them had not turned up to provide an explanation for the incident despite summons issued in their names, he said.

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, a police officer from Aligarh who is probing the case, said, "Efforts are on to ascertain as to where the seized liquor has gone."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.