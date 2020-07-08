Home >News >India >UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI)

UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2020, 03:30 PM IST PTI

  • Two officials in east Uttar Pradesh Barabanki district were found to be COVID-19 positive
  • These officials are from education and finance departments of district administartion

BARABANKI : Two senior officials of the district administration here have tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples of the two officials, the basic education officer, and the finance and account officer, were taken during a random testing two-three days ago and their report came positive on Tuesday, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.

Both the officials have been admitted to a hospital, Singh said, adding that their workplaces have been closed for 48 hours and sanitisation work is going on.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
They were in jail from April 11 after completing their quarantine period. (REUTERS)

Uttar Pradesh: 17 Tablighi Jamaat members released on bail

1 min read . 02 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout