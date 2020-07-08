UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive

BARABANKI :
Two senior officials of the district administration here have tested positive for COVID-19.
The samples of the two officials, the basic education officer, and the finance and account officer, were taken during a random testing two-three days ago and their report came positive on Tuesday, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.
Both the officials have been admitted to a hospital, Singh said, adding that their workplaces have been closed for 48 hours and sanitisation work is going on.