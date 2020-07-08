Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

UP: 2 Barabanki district officials test COVID-19 positive

1 min read . 03:30 PM IST PTI

  • Two officials in east Uttar Pradesh Barabanki district were found to be COVID-19 positive
  • These officials are from education and finance departments of district administartion

BARABANKI : Two senior officials of the district administration here have tested positive for COVID-19.

Two senior officials of the district administration here have tested positive for COVID-19.

The samples of the two officials, the basic education officer, and the finance and account officer, were taken during a random testing two-three days ago and their report came positive on Tuesday, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.

The samples of the two officials, the basic education officer, and the finance and account officer, were taken during a random testing two-three days ago and their report came positive on Tuesday, District Magistrate Adarsh Singh said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Both the officials have been admitted to a hospital, Singh said, adding that their workplaces have been closed for 48 hours and sanitisation work is going on.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated