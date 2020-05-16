Home > News > India > UP accident : PM Modi condoles migrants' death in Auraiya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (REUTERS)

UP accident : PM Modi condoles migrants' death in Auraiya

Updated: 16 May 2020, 11:18 AM IST

  • 'I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest, PM Modi said in a tweet
  • UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and said the government is carrying out relief work in full swing.

"The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

"I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

At least 24 migrant labourers were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in UP's Auraiya district early morning today.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

