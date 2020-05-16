UP accident : PM Modi condoles migrants' death in Auraiya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and said the government is carrying out relief work in full swing.

"The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

"I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," he said.

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे गए लोगों के परिजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं, साथ ही घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

At least 24 migrant labourers were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in UP's Auraiya district early morning today.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

जनपद औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना में प्रवासी कामगारों/श्रमिकों की मृत्यु दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण एवं दुःखद है, मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



पीड़ितों को हर संभव राहत प्रदान करने,घायलों का समुचित उपचार कराने व दुर्घटना की त्वरित जांच करवाने के निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 16, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

