Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Ahead of assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).

SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the former BJP leader into his party and said: “Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP!"

Swami Prasad Maurya, MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar district, was minister of labour and employment in the Yogi cabinet. Maurya had joined the BJP after long stint with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.

Five-time MLA, Maurya has been minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, Leader of the house and Leader of opposition. He was serving as Cabinet Minister for Labour, Employment and Co-ordination in the current ministryled by Yogi Adityanath.

