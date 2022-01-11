UP: Ahead of polls, Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP after resigning from Yogi cabinet1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- Swami Prasad Maurya was minister of labour and employment in the Yogi cabinet
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Ahead of assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Ahead of assembly polls, Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned from the Yogi cabinet and joined the Samajwadi Party (SP).
SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the former BJP leader into his party and said: “Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP!"
SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the former BJP leader into his party and said: “Warm welcome and greetings to the popular leader Shri Swami Prasad Maurya Ji, who fought for social justice and equality and all the other leaders, workers and supporters who came with him in SP!"
Swami Prasad Maurya, MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar district, was minister of labour and employment in the Yogi cabinet. Maurya had joined the BJP after long stint with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.
Swami Prasad Maurya, MLA from Padrauna in Kushinagar district, was minister of labour and employment in the Yogi cabinet. Maurya had joined the BJP after long stint with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party.
Five-time MLA, Maurya has been minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, Leader of the house and Leader of opposition. He was serving as Cabinet Minister for Labour, Employment and Co-ordination in the current ministryled by Yogi Adityanath.
Five-time MLA, Maurya has been minister in the government of Uttar Pradesh, Leader of the house and Leader of opposition. He was serving as Cabinet Minister for Labour, Employment and Co-ordination in the current ministryled by Yogi Adityanath.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!