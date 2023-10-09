Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, students of Aligarh Muslim University took out march in support of Palestine in Uttar Pradesh. Israel declared a ‘state of war’ in retaliation to surprise attack by Hamas militants. The video of AMU students chanting slogans in support of Palestine became viral on social media. The battle between Israel and Palestine erupted a political slug-fest in India where BJP announced its support to Israel. Soon after the attaack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned the attack by Hamas militants. On the other hand, Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPM, was quick to remind the world about ‘Israeli aggression’. Whereas, Congress abstained from giving an extreme statement. THe grand old party condemned the violence against Israel, and showed its support to the Palestinian cause. Recalling the old statement of late BJP leader on ISrael-Palestine conflict, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, said that India had earlier released a post stamp for solidarity with Palestine. India's stand shifted when Congress came into power.

"The Oslo Agreement came into existence which said that in West Bank and Gaza, an independent Palestinian country would be made. It has been 30 years now. The world knows that there is the Al-Aqsa mosque there. The Gaza Strip has been blocked for the last 16 years. It is an open-air prison," Owaisi told ANI.

Israel struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight and had sent four combat divisions south where it continued to battle the Islamic militants, said Israeli military on Monday. Till Sunday, the death toll from the fighting surpassed 1,000 mark.

The recent round of Israeli air strikes killed dozens of Palestinians and left many of them wounded on the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday, said Gaza's health ministry.

So far, around 493 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli bombardments on the blockaded enclave since Saturday, as per the data published by the Palestinian ministry on Monday.

